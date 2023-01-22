Mass Shooting At Lunar New Year Festivities In California, Multiple Casualties Reported

A devastating mass shooting took place in Monterey Park, located east of Los Angeles US, on Saturday. The incident occurred when festivities were taking place for Chinese New Year. According to the BNO news, more than a dozen people were injured and multiple victims succumbed to the injuries. However specific figures are yet to be confirmed.

Police and other emergency officials are present at the site as the rescue operation is underway.

Injured rushed to nearby hospitals

According to the LA Times, the shooting took place after 10 pm near the site of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration. Thousands of people gathered were celebrating new years under the night skies of California city. The people at the scene were commencing with the two-day celebrations, which is considered one of the largest Lunar New Year events in the region. Videos of the police rushing to the site of the shooting are being circulated online. The injured people were taken to multiple hospitals in the area, LA Times reported. However it is yet to be revealed whether the police have managed to take the suspect under custody yet or not.

Thousands of people attended largest Lunar New Year

Earlier in the day, thousands of people attended the annual festival.

Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.

The people also told Choi that there was a shooter with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him so he could reload. Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club.

Saturday was the start of the two-day festival, which is one of the largest Lunar New Year events in Southern California.

Mayor of Diamond Bar City Council condemns the deadly shooting

The Mayor of Diamond Bar City Council, Andrew Chou took to Twitter to condemn the tragic incident. “Our prayers are with our friends and colleagues in the great city of Monterey Park. We stand ready to lend our support during this difficult time as we wait for more confirmed details of an alleged mass shooting incident. #montereypark," Chou wrote.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Alhambra, Sasha Renee Perez also extended her condolences to the families of the victims. “I am in a state of shock, heartbreak, and devastation. A mass shooting has occurred in our neighboring City of Monterey Park. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones. Our community stands ready to do whatever we can to support all those impacted,” Perez said in a tweet.