Massive 7.1 Earthquake Rattles New Caledonia's Loyalty Islands A Day After 7.7 Tremor

A series of massive earthquakes jolted Loyalty Islands of New Caledonia on Saturday, ranging from 6.5 to 7.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the southeast region of the islands on Saturday.

Just minutes later, the bureau said on Twitter that another quake of 7.1 magnitude hit the area. Within a span of around 45 minutes, a third notable earthquake rattled the islands. The series of jolts come just a day after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake triggered tsunami waves in the Oceanic country of Vanuatu.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 - southeast of the Loyalty Islands https://t.co/Jix9npasbE — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) May 20, 2023

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.1 - southeast of the Loyalty Islands https://t.co/q3WB2CKaro — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) May 20, 2023

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.5 - southeast of the Loyalty Islands https://t.co/bCjwnfX02Z — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) May 20, 2023

No casualties reported as series of earthquakes strike Loyalty Islands

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, waves of less than half a meter were measured off the port town of Lenakel on Friday. Similar waves were recorded near Vanuatu and New Caledonia. According to the USGS website, the 7.1 earthquake on May 20 was a result of "normal faulting near the plate boundary interface between the Australia and Pacific plates."

Explaining the tectonic movement, the USGS added: "At the location of this earthquake, the Australia plate converges with the Pacific at a rate of approximately 75 mm/yr. At the South New Hebrides Trench, Australia lithosphere sinks beneath the Pacific plate, descending into the mantle and forming the New Hebrides/Vanuatu subduction zone, stretching from New Caledonia in the south to the Santa Cruz Islands in the north."

While the earthquakes were significant in terms of magnitude, they occurred in a relatively remote region, thus causing no casualties or damage to human lives. The high frequency of quakes in the region represents the rapid movement of plates. The South Pacific has some of the highest plate rates on the planet.