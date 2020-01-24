Massive Explosion Rips Through Houston Building, Shock Waves Felt Across City

A massive explosion has been reported in Houston, Texas, that was felt across the city rattling windows of houses situated several miles away. The Houston Police Department (HPD) said that the explosion took place near 4500 Gessner building and patrol units blocked off the streets in the area.

HFD Hazmat responding to the area near 4500 block of Gessner. Firefighters responding to reports of an explosion. One person has been transported to the hospital from that area. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) January 24, 2020

The HPD has requested everyone to avoid the area, calling it ‘hot zone’ between Gessner, Genard, Sefani & Clay Road. The Houston Fire Department Hazmat has rushed to the scene and one person from the area has been hospitalised. Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña said that it is still an active scene and asked everyone to avoid the area.

“No evacuation order given at this time. We will advise of the possible cause of the explosion as soon as we have concrete info,” tweeted Peña.

'Shock wave passed the heights'

Any information on casualties has not been provided yet but the intensity of the explosion has shaken northwest Houston. Residents took to Twitter to share their experience and said that the explosion was felt all over the city.

I heard it too. There was a huge explosion in Houston. Shock wave passed the Heights a few minutes ago. What in the heck was that? — Sebastian Good (@sebastiangood) January 24, 2020

Guys, pray. This explosion was felt all over Houston and CANT be a good thing. Scared the mess out of my husband and I and we're easily 20 miles away. https://t.co/jEZq0a1lR3 — Wendy Cajuntexasmom (@cajuntexasmom) January 24, 2020

