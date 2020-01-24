The Debate
Massive Explosion Rips Through Houston Building, Shock Waves Felt Across City

US News

A massive explosion has been reported in Houston, Texas, that was felt across the city rattling windows of houses situated several miles away.

explosion

A massive explosion has been reported in Houston, Texas, that was felt across the city rattling windows of houses situated several miles away. The Houston Police Department (HPD) said that the explosion took place near 4500 Gessner building and patrol units blocked off the streets in the area.

Read: Nigeria: 4 Killed In Explosion As Thieves Breach Oil Pipeline In Lagos

The HPD has requested everyone to avoid the area, calling it ‘hot zone’ between Gessner, Genard, Sefani & Clay Road. The Houston Fire Department Hazmat has rushed to the scene and one person from the area has been hospitalised. Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña said that it is still an active scene and asked everyone to avoid the area.

“No evacuation order given at this time. We will advise of the possible cause of the explosion as soon as we have concrete info,” tweeted Peña.

Read: Tarragona: Massive Explosion At Chemical Plant In Spain

'Shock wave passed the heights'

Any information on casualties has not been provided yet but the intensity of the explosion has shaken northwest Houston. Residents took to Twitter to share their experience and said that the explosion was felt all over the city.

Read: Maharashtra: Explosion At Chemical Factory In Palghar Claims 5 Lives

Read: Almighty On-cam 'controlled' Explosion In West Bengal Claims Two Police Cars, Locals Irate

