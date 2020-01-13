Massive Fire Engulfs Several Buildings In New Jersey, Hundreds Evacuated

A massive fire in Bound Brook, New Jersey on January 12 engulfed several buildings and caused approximately 100 residents to be evacuated. The fire further also left around 3,000 people without power, according to an international media outlet. No deaths or casualties were reported and the cause of the fire is still being probed.

(1of2) Bound Brook Rail station will be closed the entire service day, Monday, January 13th. Raritan Valley Line service remains suspended between Bridgewater and Dunellen due to 6-alarm structure fire near NJ TRANSIT tracks in Bound Brook. — Raritan Valley Line (@NJTRANSIT_RVL) January 13, 2020

As a precaution, @NJTRANSIT_RVL service is suspended in both directions because of this 6-alarm structure fire near the tracks in Bound Brook. https://t.co/KI7vm5eTF6 — Raritan Valley Line (@NJTRANSIT_RVL) January 13, 2020

'Disastrous fire'

According to an international media outlet, the fire started in a building and then started to spread to a residential complex under construction, a store and at least two houses. Because of the fire, the New Jersey Transit reportedly suspended rail services in the area along the Raritan Valley Line. While speaking to an international media outlet, the local police described the fire as 'disastrous'. They further said that the 'disastrous' fire is very difficult to contain and has the potential to spread to all nearby structures. Further information is still awaited on the incident.

