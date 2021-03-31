Matt Gaetz, Ally Of Trump, Under Investigation For Alleged Sexual Relationship With Teen

A Republican in Congress and a close ally of former US President Donald Trump, Matt Gaetz said that his lawyers have been in contact with the Justice Department and he knows that "it has to do with women". New York Times had reported citing its sources that the United States Justice Department was investigating a possible sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and whether Gaetz paid her to travel with him. However, Gaetz has denied all the allegations made in this context.

In a statement to CNN, the Florida Republican said that “no part of the allegations against me are true” and claimed that it was being pushed by people who are targets of an "ongoing extortion investigation". Earlier, in an interview with Fox News, Gaetz had strongly denied the accusations and accused a former Department of Justice prosecutor of attempting to extort him as well as his family over the allegations. He said that the person doesn't exist and the reports are "totally false".

Gaetz part of a broader investigation

As per a CNN report, while the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) declined to comment on an investigation involving Trump’s ally, NYT reported that three people briefed on the matter said that the US Department of Justice's investigation is part of a broader investigation and it involved Gaetz. Reportedly, the federal authorities are investigating Gaetz as part of a bigger probe into trafficking allegations against another Florida politician, Joel Greenberg who is a former county official in Central Florida. Greenberg was arrested in 2020 over charges that include sex trafficking of a minor and has pleaded not guilty. He is set to go on a trial.

As per official briefed on the investigation, the probe of Gaetz was opened during the closing months of former US President’s Justice Department and is budded from Greenberg’s investigation. The Gaetz investigation is reportedly overseen by public integrity prosecutors in Washington, DC, and Tampa. The prosecutors are reportedly looking if the high profile ally of Donald Trump violated the federal sex trafficking laws. However, no charges have been filed against Gaetz.

