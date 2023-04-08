Matt Taibbi Of 'Twitter Files' To Quit The Platform Due To Elon Musk's Policies

Matt Taibbi, the investigative journalist known for his coverage of tech mogul Elon Musk in the "Twitter Files," announced his departure from the social media platform on Friday. The 53-year-old cited Twitter's recent restrictions on links to the subscription-based newsletter platform Substack as the reason for his exit, as per a report from the Independent.

Of all things: I learned earlier today that Substack links were being blocked on this platform.



When I asked why, I was told it’s a dispute over the new Substack Notes platform… April 7, 2023

Since sharing links to my articles is a primary reason I come to this platform, I was alarmed and asked what was going on. I was given the option of posting articles on Twitter instead.



I’m obviously staying at Substack, and will be moving to Substack Notes next week. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) April 7, 2023

In a tweet, Taibbi expressed frustration over the blocking of Substack links on Twitter, stating that he was informed it was due to a dispute over the newly launched Substack Notes platform. “Of all things: I learned earlier today that Substack links were being blocked on this platform. When I asked why, I was told it’s a dispute over the new Substack Notes platform.” he wrote on Twitter. His departure from the platform highlights the ongoing tension between traditional social media and new subscription-based models like Substack, which have gained popularity among writers seeking greater independence and financial stability.

Taibbi says he will be moving to Substack Notes

“Since sharing links to my articles is a primary reason I come to this platform, I was alarmed and asked what was going on. I was given the option of posting articles on Twitter instead. I’m obviously staying at Substack, and will be moving to Substack Notes next week," he added.

The founders of Substack Chris Best, Hamish McKenzie and Jairaj Sethi issued a statement after Twitter's decision. “Writers deserve the freedom to share links to Substack or anywhere else. This abrupt change is a reminder of why writers deserve a model that puts them in charge, that rewards great work with money, and that protects the free press and free speech. Their livelihoods should not be tied to platforms where they don’t own their relationship with their audience, and where the rules can change on a whim," they said, as per the Independent report.

What is Substack?

Substack is a subscription-based newsletter platform that allows writers to publish their work and build a dedicated readership. It was founded in 2017 and has since gained popularity as an alternative to traditional media outlets, offering writers greater independence and control over their work.

On Substack, writers can create newsletters covering a wide range of topics, from politics and culture to sports and finance. Readers can subscribe to these newsletters and receive regular updates directly in their email inboxes. Substack also offers a variety of tools to help writers monetise their content, including the ability to set subscription fees and receive payments from subscribers.

Substack has attracted a number of high-profile writers and journalists, some of whom have left traditional media outlets to join the platform. However, its rise has also sparked some controversy, with critics questioning its business model and the potential impact on the broader media landscape.