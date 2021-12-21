Amid UK socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial, it has been claimed that Prince Andrew allowed her to “breeze” into Buckingham Palace like “one of the Royal family”, reported Vanity Fair. Maxwell and her former lover and business associate Jeffrey Epstein are known to have close ties with Queen Elizabeth II’s son Duke of York. While the royal family has drawn fire due to Prince Andrew’s relations with Epstein who was also a convicted sex offender, it has now been revealed that Maxwell visited the Palace at the same time she is alleged to have been grooming young girls for Epstein to abuse.

Even though Duke of York’s friendship with Maxwell and Epstein has been intensely scrutinised, Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing. Now, former royal protection officer Paul Page has told Vanity Fair that Maxwell was allowed to “just breeze into the Palace like she was one of the royal family”. He noted that it was regarded as “unusual” because she was the daughter of disgraced media tycoon Robert Maxwell.

Page told the media outlet that it was thought as “not a good look for someone of Ghislaine’s father’s reputation to be mixing with the royal family” and added, “But that was neither here nor there to Prince Andrew.” The former royal protection officer also told Vanity Fair that as far as Duke of York was concerned, Maxwell “was allowed to come in and go as she pleased. We were instructed not to put her name in the visitors’ book.”

Page, who worked with Prince Andrew between 1998 and 2004, has previously revealed to Sunday Mirror that the first time he met with maxwell was in 2001 when she arrived in a chauffeur-driven Range Rover. Now, Maxwell is facing charges including an allegation that between 2001 and 2004, she ‘groomed’ young girls for Epstein to sexually abuse. The Sun has stated that Maxwell and Andrew are believed to have known each other for the better part of two decades before she is alleged to have introduced the UK royal to Epstein. At the time, Maxwell and Epstein were believed to be dating.

Prince Andrew travelled on Epstein's private jet at least 4 times

Earlier this month, Daily Mail reported that Prince Andrew travelled at least four times on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private aeroplane. As per the report, the Duke of York flew on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” four times and even visited the paedophile financier’s island Little Saint James in February 1999. Onboard with him was Epstein himself, Ghislaine Maxwell, and the Duke of York’s personal protection officers.