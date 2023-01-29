Maxwell's Claims That Prince Andrew-Giuffre Photo Is Fake Rejected As 'ridiculous': Report

An Australian newspaper photographer has rejected the claims made by convicted sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell about the infamous photograph of the Duke of York Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre. Earlier this month, the former girlfriend of the sex offender, Jeffery Epstein, questioned the authenticity of the infamous snapshot, during an interview from prison. The Australian photographer named Michael Thomas, called the claims by Maxwell, “ridiculous” and asserted that the photograph is "genuine".

In the infamous snapshot, the disgraced British Prince was seen grinning ear to ear, with his arms wrapped around Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre later accused the Duke of York of sexual assault and claimed she was 17 when the picture was taken. Thomas told The Daily Mail that he first saw the original photograph back in 2011. The snapshot was one of the crucial pieces of evidence in the lawsuit filed by Giuffre against Prince Andrew. “It was a normal 6×4 inch print that you would have got from any developer at the time,” the Australian Photographer told The Daily Mail. “It looked like it was 10 years old. It wasn’t crisp because it had been developed in 2001,” he added.

The infamous photograph was developed at Walgreens

Thomas revealed that he has snapped more than 30 shots of the picture and flipped it over to capture the back of the photograph. According to Thomas, the flip side of the photograph contained a date stamp. The back indicated that the photograph was developed at a Walgreens One Hour Photo outlet on March 13, 2001. Hence, the photograph was developed three days after the date Giuffre claimed that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew, in her testimony.

Earlier this month, the convicted sex offender and former socialite Ghislaine claimed in an interview from prison that the photograph was “fake”. “It’s a fake… there’s never been an original and further there is no photograph. I’ve only ever seen a photocopy of it,” Maxwell exclaimed while sitting inside a Florida prison. The highly anticipated interview was conducted by TalkTV back in August. Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for procuring underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein.