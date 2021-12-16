Maxwell's Defence Team In Sex Trafficking Trial Promises 'sensational Revelations': Report

Former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s defence lawyers have promised ‘sensational revelations’ at resuming the sex-trafficking trial on Thursday in US federal court. Maxwell, who was convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime lover and alleged “pimp”, is presently facing charges related to the grooming of young girls for the disgraced financier.

Maxwell, however, has pleaded not guilty to acting as Epstein’s enabler. Meanwhile, her defence has maintained that the British socialite is being made a scapegoat for Epstein’s crimes. Even though Maxwell is unlikely to testify in her own trial, The Sun reported that former UK socialite’s defence team has promised ‘sensational revelations’. The British media outlet quoted a source as saying, “The defence case will be shocking. There will be some very surprising revelations.”

It is to note that Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial has already heard the gruesome testimonies of the four female accusers who claim to have been “groomed” by the former UK socialite for the disgraced financier to sexually abuse them. As per The Sun, the defence team has lined up at least 35 witnesses including a false memory expert.

Maxwell’s defence to invite 11 more witnesses

Sputnik cited a court filing last Sunday to state that Maxwell’s defence lawyers confirmed their intention to summon 11 more witnesses than the prosecution. The prosecution in Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial rested their case on December 10 and called the daughter of the disgraced newspaper mogul Robert Maxwell a "dangerous predator" and Epstein’s “partner in crime”.

As per reports, Maxwell’s lead lawyer Bobbi Sternheim is said to have informed US Judge Alison Nathan that some of the witnesses will be travelling from other nations. A request was also reportedly made that three witnesses should be granted the right to testify anonymously or “under some sort of protection, name protection, whether that’s a pseudonym or a first name…”

Maxwell’s defence attorney Christian Everdell was quoted by the Russian news agency as saying, “We have been in contact with a number of our potential witnesses, and we are already getting requests – and I think these are valid requests – that at least some of them testify anonymously.” He added, “We all know that this case has gotten a lot of attention and that people who are testifying here might get a lot of unwanted attention, especially if they are testifying on behalf of Ms. Maxwell.”

(IMAGE: AP)