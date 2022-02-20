Maxwell’s Family Fears For Her Safety After Jeffrey Epstein’s Ally Brunel’s Death

The family of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell on Saturday said that they are worried for her safety in the prison after French fashion agent Jean-Luc Brunel, a comrade of the disgraced American financier, Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead in a French jail. Brunei was found hanging with bedsheets in the prison cell, and his death was ruled as suicide, similar to Jeffrey Epstein. The French model who had ties with Epstein was awaiting trial as he was charged with sexual assault and rape of a minor over the age of 15.

Maxwell who was convicted last year of sex trafficking had requested bail ahead of her November 29 trial citing that she had been living in "humiliating circumstances”. Her appeal was rejected by District Judge Alison Nathan of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. As the second suicide was committed in the child sex trafficking case after the billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who was also found hanging in his Manhattan lockup, Maxwell’s family is worried, according to US press reports, that cited Maxwell’s close sources aware with the recent developments. “It’s really shocking,” Ian Maxwell, Ghislaine’s sibling, told The Post. “Another death by hanging in a high-security prison. My reaction is one of total shock and bewilderment.”

Maxwell has a psychiatrist, a guard in jail with cameras

Maxwell who was convicted on December 29 last year on sexual abuse charges said in an interview from Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn that her family “fears for her safety.” The Post reported that she is provided with a psychiatrist and has two others in the facility including a guard. And everything is recorded live on the surveillance cameras. Maxwell is being tried by the New York federal prosecutors for conspiracy and enticing minors to travel and engage in illegal sex acts with her one-time boyfriend Jefferey Epstein. She is accused of sex trafficking of minors from 2001 to 2004 but has pleaded not guilty to all counts of charges. New York judge had announced a late-June sentencing date for the trial of the 60-year-old British socialite.

Jean-Luc Brunel, 75, who was arrested due to connected with sex trafficking case of minors was facing charges of sexual abuse along with disgraced US financier, Jeffrey Epstein. He was a modelling agent who had links with Epstein. The former was detained at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport in 2020 and found dead in a French jail cell on Saturday morning.

Image: AP