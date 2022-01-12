Maya Angelou Becomes First Black Woman To Appear On US Quarter As Mint Rolls Out Coins

American author, poet and Civil Rights activist Maya Angelou has become the first Black woman ever to appear on the US quarter after a coin featuring her image went into circulation on Monday. Angelou rose to prominence with the publication of ‘I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings’ in 1969. She was even honoured with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010 by then US President Barack Obama. She died in 2014 at the age of 86.

The quarter design depicts Angeloy with outstretched arms. Behind her are a bird in flight and a rising sun. The coin also features a portrait of George Washington on the “heads” side. According to a press release, the US Mint said that the image of Angelou was “inspired by her poetry and symbolic of the way she lived”.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the nation’s first female Treasury secretary, said, “Each time we redesign our currency, we have the chance to say something about our country .... I’m very proud that these coins celebrate the contributions of some of America’s most remarkable women, including Maya Angelou.”

The first coin of the American Women Quarters™ Program is here—the Maya Angelou Quarter! Learn about honoree Maya Angelou and #HerQuarter in our press release at https://t.co/yYzGJpXQDD. Look for it in your change. @USTreasury @smithsonian @womenshistory @DrMayaAngelou @WCPInst pic.twitter.com/GVUpcnbszq — United States Mint (@usmint) January 10, 2022

Now, the US Mint’s program will issue 20 quarters over the next four years honouring women and their achievements in shaping the nation’s history. As per the press note, additional honorees in 2022 will be physicist and first woman astronaut Sally Ride, and Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation. Nina Otero-Warren, a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement and the first female superintendent of Santa Fe public schools, and Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, will also be honoured this year.

US politicians applaud Mint’s selection of Angelou

US Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, who is the Senate sponsor of legislation directing the mint to issue the quarters honouring women, applauded the Mint’s selection of Angelou for the first coin. She said that this coin will now ensure that generations of Americans learn about Maya Angelou’s books and poetry that spoke to the “lived experience” of Black women.

Separately, Democrat congresswoman Barbara Lee, who put forward a bill to invite Americans to submit names of iconic women for the programme, stated that she will “forever cherish” the private movements she had the privilege to share with Maya Angelou. “I am proud to have led this effort to honour these phenomenal women, who more often than not are overlooked in our country’s telling of history. If you find yourself holding a Maya Angelou quarter, may you be reminded of her words, ‘be certain that you do not die without having done something wonderful for humanity,” she said as quoted by The Guardian.