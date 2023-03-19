McCarthy Orders Probe To Find Out If Federal Funds Were Used In Possible Trump Indictment

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Saturday directed the GOP committee to launch an investigation into the Manhattan district attorney’s potential prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

This development comes as Trump predicted on Saturday on Truth Social that he would be arrested next week in connection with the handling of a hush-money payment during his 2016 presidential campaign, prompting many Republican allies to express their anger. According to reports, in 2016, Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen secretly sent $130,000 to porn actress Stormy Daniels to prevent her from revealing a 2006 affair with Trump. However, Trump has denied this claim.

McCarthy asks committees to investigate if federal funds were used in potential Trump indictment

However, Trump's post sparked criticism against Manhattan DA from conservatives who have said the investigation is politically motivated and aimed at obstructing Trump from running in the 2024 elections. Critics, on the other hand, argued that Trump should have faced prosecution over the payment years before.

On Twitter, McCarthy condemned the possibility of an indictment. McCarthy said the Manhattan DA’s move would be "an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump" and said that he is "directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions," reported Politico.

Republicans won the seats in the House of Representatives with a narrow majority during the 2022 midterm elections, giving them control of each committee. After coming to power, House Republicans have launched several investigations into the Biden administration and Democrats, arguing that their past probes of Trump were unjust and politically motivated.

"I'm directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions," wrote McCarthy in his tweet.

Meanwhile, McCarthy also received criticism from some Democratic MPs. Representative Eric Swalwell on Twitter said, "The guy who created a committee to look into the "weaponization of government' is using his powers in government to stop an independent prosecution of his boss."

Image: AP