McCarthy Says MAGA Republicans 'want To Burn The Place Down' After Defence Bill Rejected

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy expressed his frustration over his conference's failure to approve a motion for the second time this week. On Thursday, he warned that a few Republicans "just want to burn the whole place down" after an unsuccessful vote on funding for the Pentagon.

"Frustrating in the sense that I don't understand why anybody votes against bringing the idea and having the debate and then you got all these amendments if you don't like the bill. This is a whole new concept of individuals that just want to burn the whole place down. That doesn't work," McCarthy told reporters.

His remarks came after the House GOP was unable to pass a procedural vote about a Pentagon funding bill, marking the second time that something like this has happened this week. The final vote was 212 to 216, with six MAGA Republicans joining hands with the Democrats to impede the vote.

Our country is being invaded by the thousands every damn day and our Department of Defense does nothing.



Our Defense bill should not fund our DOD for blood money for the Ukraine war, that’s why I’m a NO.



What did we get out of Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan? pic.twitter.com/8mP4VlpYaW — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 21, 2023

MTG slams the Pentagon

The Donald Trump allies who voted against the legislation were Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Rosendale, Andy Biggs, Tom Cole, Dan Bishop, and Eli Crane. Taking to X, Greene argued that she opposed the vote because the United States "is being invaded by the thousands every damn day and our Department of Defense does nothing."

She also reiterated her stance on the billions spent on war-torn Ukraine. "Our Defense bill should not fund our DOD for blood money for the Ukraine war, that's why I'm a NO," the Congresswoman continued, adding that Washington gained nothing out of involving itself in conflicts of Iraq, Vietnam, and Afghanistan.

Since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's arrival in Washington this week, Republicans have lashed out at the Biden administration's continued support of the embattled leader. On Thursday, US President Joe Biden declared $325 million in additional aid for Kyiv, a move condemned by Republican firebrands.