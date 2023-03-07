McCarthy To Meet Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen In California Amid Fears Of Chinese Provocation

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is set to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen next month, a meeting that is likely to not sit right with China. But in a bid to avert any provocation as Beijing keeps a keen eye on US-Taiwan relations, McCarthy will hold talks with Ing-wen in the state of California, according to the New York Post.

The move comes as the US attempts to not further deteriorate the already-tense relationship it has with China. Furthermore, it is a way to prevent history from repeating itself, when ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew to Taiwan last year in August and prompted China to carry out its biggest military exercises in the region in 25 years.



Last year, McCarthy expressed his desire to travel to Taiwan if he was elected as speaker. Once he did, the Pentagon started planning out his visit to the island nation in January. However, the Taiwanese government recently informed his office about “some intelligence about what the Chinese Communist party is recently up to and the kinds of threats they pose," according to The Financial Times.

Taiwanese official says China 'not in good situation'

A source told the outlet that China is “not in a good situation.” “There might be policies even more irrational than in the past emanating from Beijing. If we can try to control this together, the risks it brings for everybody can be contained better," said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Therefore, the Taiwanese President will be heading to California next month as part of her visit to the United States and Central America. During the trip, she will meet McCarthy and deliver an address at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley. Meanwhile, in the island nation, Taiwan Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng revealed that China's provocation continues to be at an all-time high, and the country is making "preparations" to "use force if they really have to."