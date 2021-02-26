McConnell Says He Would Support Donald Trump If He's Nominated In 2024 Elections

During a Fox News interview, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday, February 25 said that he would “absolutely” support Donald Trump if he becomes the Republican Party’s nominee for president in the year 2024. McConnell and other Republicans, including Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, suggested that the party should move on and find new leaders. This comes after the polls show that most Republicans remain attached to the former president.

'In a very good shape'

During the interview, McConnell said that the party is actually in a very good shape. He further added that the party has gained seats in the house, elected 50 Republican senators when everybody was predicting that the party is going to lose. The party also flipped two states’ legislature and then picked up a governor.

Earlier, Trump slammed McConnell and called him a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack” in a lengthy attack just days after the Kentucky Republican voted to acquit the Republican leader in his second historic impeachment trial. After the vote, McConnell had lambasted Trump in a speech on the Senate floor while both individuals have been estranged for several months now. Trump even said that McConnell “will never” do what requires to be done or what is in the interest of the United States.

Donald Trump’s call for a ‘compassionate’ leadership came in a lengthy statement full of ad hominem attacks including a jab at McConnell’s family, and after years of some of the most vitriolic political leadership in American history. The former US President has been known to often criticise and publicly insult his critics and political opponents and their family members. In the past, Trump has even lambasted his own health experts and fellow Republicans who he did not find loyal enough.

(Image Credits: AP)