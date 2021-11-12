McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski Faces Calls To Resign Over Text Sent To Chicago Mayor

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski has been facing backlash for his comments made in a text sent to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Following the text, the call for his resignation has also been growing. In the text, Kempczinski appeared to blame the deaths of two Black and Latino children, who were killed in gun violence, on their parents, according to the Associated Press. The mother of Black girl Jaslyn Adams has demanded an apology from Chris Kempczinski and US Representative Bobby Rush in a statement called the message “deplorable” and “completely unacceptable”. Rush has demanded that the McDonald’s CEO be “fired” or should “step down” from his position.

In his text to Chicago Mayor in April, McDonald’s President and CEO discussed shootings in which the two children named Jaslyn Adams, a black girl was killed in a McDonald’s drive-thru lane and a 13-year-old Adam Toledo, a Latino boy who was killed by Chicago Police. According to the news agency, Kempczinski wrote in the text, “With both, the parents failed those kids which I know is something you can’t say. Even harder to fix.” The text message between Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chris Kempczinski was released after a Freedom of Information Act request filed by Michael Kessler, an American activist living in Canada. Chicago organisations have been protesting over the matter for days. Taking to Twitter, US Representative Bobby Rush said that he was “utterly horrified” by the texts of McDonald’s CEO who blamed the death of Chicago children killed in shooting on their parents.

Calls for the resignation of McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski

He added, “Today, I am joining with others in demanding that Chris Kemczinski be fired or step down.” In a statement, US Representative Rush said, “I am utterly horrified by Chris Kemczinski’s texts blaming the tragic shooting deaths of Chicago children Jaslyn Adams and Adam Toledo on their parents. This is a deplorable message, and one that is completely unacceptable for the CEO of a powerful multinational corporation — let alone a corporation that markets aggressively to communities of color and publicly proclaims that “Black lives matter” — to espouse." Furthermore, a coalition of community groups protested outside McDonald’s where Jasaly Adams was killed and they have demanded the resignation of Kempczinski over the matter. Meanwhile, Kempczinski in a note sent to McDonald’s employees mentioned that he was thinking through his “lens as a parent and reacted viscerally,” the news agency cited The Chicago Tribune report.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: Instagram/CHRISK_MCD)