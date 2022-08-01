McKinney Fire Intensifies Into California's Largest Wildfire Of 2022, Burns 52,000 Acres

As catastrophic wildfires in the United States’s California and Montana intensified significantly with burning of 52,000 acres of land, firefighters safeguarded isolated communities on Sunday. This comes as hot and windy weather throughout the tinder-dry US West created the possibility of spreading. According to the Associated Press report, the firefighters have been battling the "largest wildfire" so far this year in California.

Furthermore, unpredictable lightning storms rushed over the area just south of the Oregon state border while the McKinney Fire in Northern California's Klamath National Forest was blazing out of control, according to US Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman. She exclaimed, "The fuel beds are so dry and they can just erupt from that lightning," The Associated Press reported. She added, “These thunder cells come with gusty erratic winds that can blow fire in every direction.”

As per a Sunday incident report, the wildfire erupted in a mainly unpopulated area of Siskiyou County and quickly expanded in size to more than 80 square miles. Notably, the reason was being looked into.

California wildfires are wreaking havoc in the state

The state's fire department revealed the McKinney fire, which began on Friday in northern Siskiyou County, has burned 21,000 hectares so far, BBC reported. Authorities report that nearly 2,000 locals have been evacuated from the region, along with hikers on the Pacific Crest path. Houses have been demolished in the fire.

Given the ongoing drought conditions in California, there is a red flag warning in effect signaling the possibility of hazardous fire conditions, BBC reported.

Following the destruction of houses and threat to infrastructure, Siskiyou County declared a state of emergency on Saturday, according to state governor Gavin Newsom. Authorities even issued a warning saying that potential thunderstorms may cause further wildfires to spread in the upcoming days.

Due to the sheer possibility of irregular and extremely high winds that might cause the fire to spread in any direction, the US Forest Service issued an alert that the situation could be "extremely dangerous for firefighters", BBC reported.

Apart from this, the small town of Seiad was in danger from a second, smaller fire that was started by dry lightning close to the west on Saturday, according to Freeman. The two flames in California threatened approximately 400 houses.

A fire in Montana that started in grasslands near the town of Elmo spread into a forest and eventually covered more than 11 square miles.

On Saturday, the Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest scorched over 67.5 square miles of timbered terrain close to the town of Salmon, forcing inhabitants of Idaho, which is about 200 miles to the south, to evacuate. On Saturday, it was 17%.

As per the AP report, the wind-driven Elmo Fire in western Montana compelled the evacuation of livestock and residences as fire surged over grass and trees. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, it may take close to a month to put out the fire.

(Image: AP)