Medical Transport Plane With Three Crew Members Onboard Goes Missing In Hawaii

In Hawaii, a medical transport plane that was flying between Maui and the Big Island with three crew members on board has gone missing, as per the statement by the company, reported Associated Press.

The statement issued by the company on Friday after the medical transport plane went missing stated, “Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our Hawaii Life Flight emergency fixed wing airplanes based in Maui, went off radar while en route to pick up a patient in Waimea, Big Island.”

Coastguards launch search operation

Further, the statement also mentioned that patients were not on board the US plane and it went lost on the radar at 9:30 pm. The rescue operation has been launched to find three missing crew members who were on board the Hawaii plane and started the process, it said. The controller had lost radar contact with the plane about 17 miles (27 kilometres) south of Hana, Maui, in the Maui Channel of the Pacific Ocean, shared by the Coast Guard. Boats, a helicopter, and a cargo plane have been deployed for the search operations.

It has been reported that one of the aircraft sheens and debris has been spotted in the search operation however have no confirmation that the debris is from the missing plane. According to the Global Medical Response, they had paused Hawaii Life Flight transports temporarily, which has been prompted by Hawaii Governor Josh Green who had issued an emergency proclamation allowing the state to supplement Hawaii’s medical flight capacity in the interim.

Medical flights in Hawaii have been restarted because hospitals in Hawaii that are located in rural and small islands have been offering limited medical services compared to Honolulu’s larger hospitals. Patients with more serious health issues needed to be treated immediately at big hospitals and these medical planes have been a help to conduct such swift transport operations in Hawaii.