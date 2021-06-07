'Meena Quiche': Kamala Harris's Niece Meena Gets Name Mispronounced, Can't Stop Laughing

Due to different languages and accents followed across the world, names can often be tricky tongue-twisters for those unfamiliar with the language of a country. Some names are easy to pronounce but some are simply complicated. US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris experienced a similar situation recently after a flight attendant while trying to pronounce Meenakshi ended up calling her "Meena-quiche".

Taking to Twitter, Writer and activist Meena Harris on Sunday said, "My full name (on my boarding pass) is Meenakshi and a flight attendant said “Meena-quiche?” and now I can’t stop laughing".

However, after Meena's tweet, some of the Indian netizens shared their personal experiences and some called out it as racism. Actor-director Mindy Kaling also tweeted and said, "Meena Quiche is a beautiful Hindu name".

Meena Harris meddles in India's internal affairs

Earlier this year, Meena Harris came under fire for attempting to call out the Indian government over the farmers' stir. Her reaction to the farmers' protest at the time when Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, and other global celebs entered the row had raised heckles, coming as it did from a vocal family member of the new US administration's second-highest-ranked official. Even before her aunt won the US elections in tandem with now US President Joe Biden, she was criticised for an infamous post on Navratri where she had distorted a picture of Goddess Durga and added a 'Navratri is Lit' line. Later, the White House let Meena Harris know that she was not to utilise her position as the niece of the VP for her own political stances.

