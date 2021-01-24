Meet All Impeachment Managers Appointed By Pelosi To Argue Against Trump

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has appointed nine members of the Congress to walk through the Capitol and deliver the article of impeachment against the former President Donald Trump to the Senate on January 25. These lawmakers are also known as the impeachment managers who will also prosecute the case against the trump who is accused of ‘incitement of insurrection’ on January 6 when Congress had convened inside the federal building to certify 46th US President Joe Biden but was hindered by pro-Trump protesters. Pelosi has said that the House will officially send the article of impeachment against Trump to Senate on Monday (local time).

"We are respectful of the Senate's constitutional power over the trial and always attentive to the fairness of the process, noting that the former president will have had the same amount of time to prepare for trial as our managers...Our managers are ready to begin to make their case to 100 Senate jurors through the trial process,” Pelosi said in a statement on January 23 after the House voted on January 13 to impeach Trump for the historic second time in his four-year tenure following the US Capitol attack that led to the death of five people.

As per reports, the group of Democrats, all experts in law, will be led by Congressman Jamie Raskin, who is a lawyer from Maryland. Raskin will be reading the single article of impeachment against the former US President to the Senate floor on Monday night. The article of impeachment states, “Donald John Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honour, trust, or profit under the United States".

Read - Brazil Protests Demand Bolsonaro's Impeachment

Read - Donald Trump's Impeachment Trial To Start 'week Of February 8', Says Chuck Schumer

Who are the impeachment managers?

None of the nine impeachment managers for this trial had argued the case in Trump’s first impeachment trial when the Senate had acquitted former US President for ‘obstruction of justice’ and ‘abuse of power’ over the controversial phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This year’s impeachment managers include the following:

Jamie Raskin, Lead Manager, who had drafted the Article of Impeachment for "incitement of insurrection" Diana DeGette, member of Congress representing Colorado for 13 years David Cicilline, one of three impeachment managers who drafted the article and a Rhode Island Democrat Joaquin Castro, Texas Democrat and one of the most vocal critics of Trump Eric Swalwell was heavily involved even in the first impeachment trial since he sits on the House Intelligence Committee Ted Lieu, a California Democrat who drafted and sponsored the article of impeachment with Raskin and Cicilline Stacey Plaskett represents the US Virgin Islands who was unable to vote for impeachment Madeleine Dean, a Democrat from Pennsylvania Joe Neguse, the youngest impeachment manager in US history

Read - Schumer: Trump Impeachment Trial To Begin Week Of Feb. 8

Read - Mitch McConnell Proposes Delay In Donald Trump's Impeachment, Backs Full And Fair Process