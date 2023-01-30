Meet Michael Josephs, NYC Teacher Who Quit His Job To Make $120K A Year As A Dog Walker

A former New York teacher who used to make under $40,000 a year is now earning in six figures in his new job as a dog walker. 34-year-old Michael Josephs decided to quit his job and go for what he loves doing. According to The New York Post, the job helped Josephs buy a home in Middletown in New Jersey, US and a new car. The former Brooklynite is earning around $120k as a dog walker. “It’s been a blessing,” the former teacher said during his conversation with The New York Post.

Josephs started walking the dog back in 2019 as a side hustle to help with his $40,000 annual salary. The dog walker was working as a special-needs teacher at a Private school in the Financial District. After Josephs realised that it can be a lucrative job opportunity, he quit his job as a teacher and in July 2019, he started his own business named Parkside Pups. The former NYC teacher had dozens of clients who paid Josephs around $20 for a 30-minute walk. According to the New York Post, Joseph managed to make around $120,000 last year.

He started creating a mobile app and hiring employees after the business picked up

While the budding entrepreneur claimed that his business faced trouble in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said his struggling business quickly recovered after New Yorkers returned back to their normal lives. Josephs also told The New York Post that he is planning to expand his venture by creating an app and hiring more employees.

Josephs told the New York Post that he currently has five full-time workers and his business spans from Brooklyn to lower Manhattan. The teacher-turned-businessman assured that his dog walking business will also expand to Red Bank and Middletown, New Jersey. “I love this business — it’s always been about the pups for me!” Josephs exclaimed. “They give you excitement and loyalty. There’s not many downsides to that,” he added.