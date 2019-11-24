Meet Leny, The Golden Retriever Who Can't Get Enough Of Rolling Down A Hill!

Dogs teach us to cherish little things in life. One such pooch is a golden retriever named Leny who loves rolling down little hillocks. And no wonder, the golden retriever from Spokane, Washington is the latest in the long line of adorable dogs on the internet that has captivated netizens.

Leny the golden retriever

For Lenny, it appears as though nothing can give him more delight than sliding head first down steep slopes. While not all of Leny's slides are graceful, he nevertheless perseveres like a true champ. And sometimes Leny is forced to wriggle and put a little more effort to get down those pesky icy slopes. But the smile on his face never falters as he runs back up.

Over the years many dogs have become internet sensation like Leny. There are a lot of funny dogs out there who make netizens roll in the aisles. Two adorable detectives went viral for their "conversation" about the proper procedure for an emergency when their human is in trouble. Then there was a hyperactive hound who could not stop photobombing his parents' engagement photos. Another pup who proved that all dogs have the same manic reaction when they hear their owners open up a bag of potato chips, became an internet sensation overnight.

And then there are 'hero' dogs...

While these dogs have been capturing hearts with their funny antics, Bear, a Cattle Dog cross-breed, is helping find and save koalas and quolls injured in Australia's devastating bushfires. According to reports, Bear who is usually tasked to find injured or sick wildlife for research and conservation in suitable conditions has been wearing protective socks on his paws to search through areas scorched by fire.