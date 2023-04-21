Meet Virginia Cat 'Patches' Who Weighs As Much As A Four-year-old Child Gets Adopted

A giant feline that weighs more than a four-year-old child found a new owner. Patches, the large cat, was saved by an animal shelter in Richmond, US earlier this month and weighs 40 pounds. Retiree Kay Ford moved forward right away after seeing pictures of the feline yesterday and falling in love with him within hours. He was taken in by Richmond Animal Care and Control on April 4, but the appeal wasn't published until 15 days later, Daily Mail UK reported.

Richmond Animal Care and Control took to Facebook and said, "ADOPTED! Did you wake up today and say, “let’s adopt the largest cat anyone has ever seen”? If so, we have the cat for you."

Patches, the cat weighs 40.3 pounds

It added, "Meet Patches; all 40.3 POUNDS of him! He’s been regulated to a very special diet, is on an exercise plan and is very sweet. He’s neutered, tested, chipped and ready to go today! Please email Robin.young@rva.gov to meet him (he’s living in her office) with your home info and your commitment to help Patches get to a safe and heathy weight. Until then, we will marvel at his gloriously gluttoness body!"

Kay told local media: "I saw the picture of Patches and I just knew immediately I needed to go and get him. I knew that there were going to be nine billion people who were falling in love with him at the same time." Kay, who already has a cat named Wellesley and lives close by the shelter, was able to make a claim before the majority of other potential customers.

'That's my cat': Kay on seeing Patches

A few hours later, she arrived at the shelter and saw Patches in person. He immediately began purring, according to Kay. You simply take one look at him and think, "That's my cat."

Patches is a huge cat, but he's not the heaviest cat ever measured. 10-year-old Himmy held the 'fattest cat' Guinness World Record in 1986. In an effort to discourage owners from overfeeding their cats, Guinness World Records discontinued the record in 1998.