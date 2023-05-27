Meet World's Shortest Stand Up Comedian, Tanyalee Davis

Tanyalee Davis is the shortest female stand-up comedian standing at just 3 ft 3 in (99.06 cm) tall. She has been recognised as a Guinness World Record holder. However, Tanyalee says her "Unstoppable Me" mantra isn’t just for her — it’s for everyone.

Tanyalee, from Bradenton, Florida, has a rare genetic disorder called dystrophic dysplasia, which results in dwarfism. Nevertheless, she hasn't allowed her disease to define who she is.

"I have been in the comedy business for 33 years, and I constantly get "shortlisted" for awards but sometimes miss out on the main prize," said Tanyalee.

Tanyalee’s career

Tanyalee began her career as a stand-up comedian on January 23, 1990, at Yuk Yuks Comedy Club in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. "I didn’t even know that stand-up comedy was a thing. I grew up watching American sitcoms and British comedies, so I loved to laugh and wanted to be a comedic actress," said Tanyalee.

Tanyalee's family pushed her to pursue a career in theatre since they recognised that she had an innate knack for performing.

She started performing at a children's theatre and was cast in the lead role in her very first audition. Tanyalee’s date invited her to the comedy club to watch him perform at an open mic, in what would be her first time ever at a comedy club.

"I watched this guy on stage, and he wasn’t very good. I instinctively knew what he was doing wrong. So, when he came back, I was like, "Wow, that was bad'," remarked Tanyalee.

She began writing her own material initially, and three months later she began performing her own paid comedy skits. She later claimed that she doesn’t need to write material as all her performances are real-life events. "I don’t need to write material because I live my material. I am a storyteller," she said.

Pre-lockdown, Since 2004, Tanyalee has performed on international stages. Her favourite venue to perform is at the Stand Comedy Club in Glasgow, Scotland. Tanyalee's performance, however, changed a little after the epidemic.

"My act has changed since the lockdown, when I took to social media. I realised that I am a natural storyteller and that just by living my best life I am inspiring and motivating people to live their best life," she said.

Tanyalee has earned her name on the wall of the World Famous Comedy Store at the Sunset Strip in Hollywood, California, USA, with some of the best comedians ever, despite the fact that comedy is a male-dominated field.

She claims that being on stage is where she feels most at home, and she loves hearing and seeing people laugh and smile because it is "good for the soul."

"I love sharing my experiences and taking my audience on a journey. They also learn stuff along the way," said Tanyalee.

But one of Tanyalee’s very favourite parts about being the shortest female stand-up comedian is the empowerment that comes along with it.

"I’ve been underestimated my entire life, but I’ve achieved some amazing things. It’s about never giving up," she said.