Meeting PM Modi, First Solar CEO Says 'Countries Should Emulate India In Climate Change'

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday, 23 September 2021, kickstarted his four-day visit to the US with high-profile series of meetings with the top business leaders in the United States including Shantanu Narayen from Adobe, Vivek Lall from General Atomics, Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Mark Widmar from First Solar, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone. One of the key meetings of PM Modi was with First Solar CEO Mark Widmar.

As India is taking gigantic steps in the use of solar power to meet its energy needs, the meeting with Mark Widmar was important as First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (“PV”) solar solutions, which uses its advanced module and system technology.

Sharing the photos of his meeting with First Solar CEO Mark Widmar on Twitter, PM Modi called the matter of solar energy close to his heart.

The subject of solar energy is very close to my heart, because it concerns the future of our planet. Met the CEO of @FirstSolar, Mr. Mark Widmar and discussed why India is the right destination to invest in solar energy. Also talked about our green hydrogen mission. pic.twitter.com/5IWO9pA2pw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2021

Renewed focus on renewable energy.



CEO of @FirstSolar, Mr. Mark Widmar called on PM @narendramodi. PM Modi elaborated on India's efforts to harness solar energy, including the 'One world, One sun and One grid' initiative and investment opportunities in the sector. pic.twitter.com/tkPjoTkBwm — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 23, 2021

Mark Widmar lauds PM Modi's leadership & 'long-term climate goals'

Sharing his experience and details after meeting PM Modi, First Solar CEO Mark Widmar said, "It was an outstanding meeting, I couldn't have asked for anything more. First, it was an honour to have a chance to speak to him. Clearly, with his leadership and what he has done to create a really strong balance between industrial policy and trade policy, it makes an ideal opportunity for companies like First Solar to establish manufacturing in India."

"And his (PM Modi) commitment to ensure domestic capabilities, ensuring his long-term climate goal objectives with a focus on energy dependence and security, I think the alignment of what he has trying to accomplish couldn't be better for companies who are looking to manufacture in India. I think the environment is Pro-Business and it is more opportunity for us to be successful to help India achieve its Climate goals," added Mark Widmar.

Widmar lauds PM Modi's PLI scheme

Widmar also lauded PM Modi's PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme. Widmar said, "I think every country could embrace and emulate what India has done. I think India's leadership is very aggressive in its commitment towards renewable energy -450 gigawatt by the end of this decade and enabling policies."

"I think the PLI that is put in place is ideal. So you have seen with recent announcements that a number of companies applied for that. So I think that type of program is ideal to help the US or manufacturers come to India in particular," added Widmar.

In February 2021, the Modi government approved a 12,195-crore PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme for telecom gear manufacturing, a move, the government stated will position the nation as a global powerhouse for production of such equipment ahead of 5G roll-outs. The PLI scheme was then further announced in multiple sectors including textile, automobile, etc.

(Image: @narendramodi/Twitter)