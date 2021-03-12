Meghan-Harry Interview: Patio Chairs From Explosive Episode Sell Out Online Within Hours

Talk show host Oprah Winfrey, on March 7 interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an ‘explosive’ interview that eventually revealed royal secrets to the world. In the much anticipated two-hour interview, which initially aired on America’s east coast, the Duchess of Sussex revealed her suicidal thoughts while pregnant with son Archie, her depression, and other shocking experiences. While the sit-in conflab left the world breathless, it also left hundreds of thousands of people desiring the opulent patio chairs upon which the royal couple sat.

As a consequence, the soft grey-tinted furniture was sold out in less than a week. As per reports, the chairs, which cost $554 a pair, were sold out online across retail websites by March 9. Additionally, the interview also had a positive impact on the overall sale of patio chairs.

Special Patio chairs sold

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly sat on wicker and acacia outdoor chairs, which belonged to the design collection of former Brady Bunch star Christopher Knight. In the aftermath of the record-breaking sale, Knight also took to Facebook to express his gratitude for the love towards his product. “In Oprah’s sensational interview with Prince Harry and Meghan this week, who would have thought the furniture would have been noticed at all, but it was…and not even by me!” Knight wrote on Facebook. “I am honored to have the patio chairs from my collection become the seat of the most fascinating famous sit down in recent history.”

Meghan's shocking revelations

Amongst all the revelations made, Meghan also said in the interview that ‘reverse of the rumour that she made Kate Middleton cry was true’ while they were planning her wedding with Prince Harry. Meghan said that Kate Middleton made her cry while they were discussing the bridesmaid outfit that the latter’s daughter, Princess Charlotte would wear. The Duchess of Cambridge felt that they should wear tights because it was the protocol of the royal family but reportedly, Meghan did not want them to. “Everyone in the institution knew that didn’t happen,” said Meghan. “What actually happened? The reverse” before adding, “I am not sharing this to be in any way disparaging about her [Kate]...I would hope that she would want that to be corrected.”

Image: AP

