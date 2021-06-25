Meghan Makrle's Debut Children's Book Has 'special Detail' Honouring Princess Diana

Meghan Markle’s debut children’s book ‘The Bench’ devoted to husband Prince Harry and son Archie which was published earlier this month, has a special nod to Princess Diana. For Duke of Sussex’s first Father’s Day in 2019 when the couple had only Archie, the Duchess of Sussex had bought him a bench and wrote a poem about the moments she hoped that Prince Harry would share with their child on the plaque at the back. While the main tribute was to her husband and son, the mother of two Archie and Lilibet Diana ensured that she would include hidden nods to a handful of other special people in her life including Prince Harry’s mother who died in 1997.

About the tribute to Princess of Wales, Meghan revealed in an interview that she wanted to include images of Diana’s favourite flower which was the forget-me-not. On Sunday, Meghan joined NPR Weekend Edition and talked about ‘The Bench’ inspired by a poem she wrote two years ago and just days after she and Prince Harry became parents. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on June 4 became parents to two children. The book dedicated to Prince Harry and their two-year-old son is full of watercolour illustrations by Christian Robinson. Even the name of Prince Harry and Meghan's first daughter Lilibet Diana is away of couple honouring UK's Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana.

"I think you can find sweet little moments that we've tucked in there, from my favourite flower, even my husband's mum's favourite flower, forget-me-nots, we wanted to make sure they were included in there,” Markle said in the interview. “There's a lot of special detail and love that went into that book.”

Meghan used flower remembering Princess Diana

The illustrations in ‘The Bench’ is not the first time that Meghan used the forget-me-not flower to honour Princess Diana. Notably, in 2018 for their royal wedding, the couple included the plant in the wedding bouquet. The flower was also featured in an Instagram post for Duchess of Sussex’s first Mother’s Day. Further in the interview, Meghan also revealed that the book includes nods to “her girls.” However, she did not specify which women she was talking about. She further elaborated at NPR, “It's a love story...It's really just about growing with someone and having this deep connection and this trust so that, be it good times or bad, you know that you had this person...I really hope that people can see this as a love story that transcends the story of my family."

IMAGE: AP/Instagram