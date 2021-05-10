Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Mark Mother's Day By Helping 'unhoused Moms'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated Mothers' Day in an adorable way reaching out to the expectant mothers who have been "experiencing homelessness”. The royal couple, who is expecting their second child sent out care and aid packages for the Los Angeles charity named ‘Harvest Home’. A formal statement, issued by the Archewell website read: "In honour of Mother's Day, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are recognizing the work of Harvest Home, a Los Angeles–based organization that uplifts expectant mothers who are experiencing homelessness."

Archewell elaborated, “Through Archewell Foundation, The Duke and Duchess' mission is to demonstrate compassion in action, spark supportive and connected communities, and build a more equitable and just future. Their aim is to ensure that parents, of every makeup and all walks of life, have the support they need to raise families that thrive."

The royal couple dispatched assistance for all the mothers to be which included diapers, cleaning supplies to the Harvest Home's first facility as well as their new home in progress. The couple said in a statement that this was their way to celebrate and reflect on motherhood, as they’re “reminded of the journey to motherhood as well.” Prince Harry and Meghan highlighted the challenges for pregnant women of colour and those women who come from under-resourced and vulnerable communities. “In Los Angeles alone, 5,000 women each year experience homelessness at some point during their pregnancy, and they have often turned away from shelters, at no fault of their own,” the Archewell explained.

Fulfilled needs of 'expectant mothers'

The royal couple’s non-profit informed that the Harvest Home fulfilled the needs of these expectant mothers by providing them with necessary aid, community support, safe and accessible pregnancy resources, and trusted guidance in a nurturing setting—ingredients. Such support is essential not just to physical health but the mental well-being for the women who are mothers to be, the non-profit said. Both Meghan and Harry had been working closely with the Archewell Foundation, along with Procter & Gamble to fulfil Harvest Home’s online wishes on occasion of mothers’ day.