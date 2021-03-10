Meghan Markle Files Formal Complaint To UK Broadcaster Over Piers Morgan's Comments

Meghan has filed a formal complaint to British broadcaster ITV over Piers Morgan’s indifferent remarks to Duchess of Sussex’s revelations about her mental health struggles and that she had suicidal thoughts, reported several media outlets. The royal editor of ITV News, Chris Ship has also referred to the complaint by former Suits actor and said on Twitter that “The Duchess of Sussex formally filed a complaint to ITV on Monday.” Morgan quit ITV’s Good Morning Britain after a feud on air with his colleague Alex Beresford for saying that he ‘didn’t believe’ what Meghan said in her interview alongside Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey.

ITV’s royal news editor further also said on the microblogging website, “It's thought to have been sent to the broadcaster's CEO. Meghan raised concerns about how Piers Morgan's words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide.” This came after the English broadcaster announced on Tuesday that “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain” before adding that “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

What did Piers Morgan say about Meghan?

During Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with American presenter Oprah Winfrey that was broadcasted on ITV in the UK on Monday, the Duchess of Sussex called the life within the royal family ‘almost unsurvivable and said she ‘didn’t want to be alive anymore’ due to loss of freedom in “The Firm”. However, the morning after the interview aired in the United States, Morgan said that he did not believe ‘a word’ that Duchess had said.

He also said, “The fact that she's fired up this onslaught against our Royal Family I think is contemptible." Morgan drew a flack against him and reportedly ITV received over 41,000 complaints. Following this, ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall clarified that she disagreed with Morgan's stance on Meghan by saying she "completely believed what [the duchess] says", stressing that ITV is "totally committed" to mental health. Even after quitting Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, Morgan reiterated that he stands by his criticism of Meghan over suicide revelations on Wednesday.

On Monday, I said I didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I'm off to spend more time with my opinions. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021




