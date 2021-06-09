Meghan Markle Makes 'secret Calls To Kate Middleton', Latter Shares 'words Of Wisdom'

Meghan Markle has “secretly” reached out to her sister-in-law Kate Middleton in an effort to end the alleged Royal Family ‘feud’, a report by Birmingham Mail stated on June 9. According to the report, the call stemmed from the former actress’ fear of losing her royal title. It said that the Duchess of Sussex realised that she “underestimated” Kate’s influence in the family and wanted to “use” it to revive her own position in the family.

Meanwhile, Birmingham Mail stated that the Duchess of Cambridge gave Meghan 'words of wisdom' as she tried to “rebuild her position in the family.” A source told the British Daily that she advised Meghan and Harry to, once and for all, stop with the public outbursts. The source added that all that Kate wanted was “peace and civility, especially seeing how much pain this caused William, Charles and the Queen”.

Royal Feud

Both Meghan and Harry made shocking revelations in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March where they revealed their struggles as being a part of the Royal family. Later, Prince Harry made shocking revelations on his Apple TV Documnetary- The Me You Can’t See. While the Royal couple has given several interviews about their decision to leave the Royal Family, Meghan is reportedly said to be fearful of losing her title due to the backlash.

The reports of attempted reconciliation come as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second born on June 4, 2021. The couple announced the arrival of the baby girl through their official website on June 6. The couple has named their daughter Lilibet Diana in honour of the baby's great grandmother and grandmother. While the couple is staying in California, USA, they took to digital means to introduce her to Queen Elizabeth.

As per a report by People, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's aughter was introduced to the monarch, Queen Elizabeth, via video call. Lilibet Diana met the Queen shortly after she came home with her parents in California. People also reported that the couple was very excited to share the news of their daughter's arrival. The two are staying in Santa Barbara in California with their children.

Image: AP