Meghan Markle Reveals Sentimental Father's Day Gift For Harry In 1st Interview Since Oprah

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle marked Father’s Day by opening up about her new kid’s book as well as some special memories with her husband. In the first interview since Oprah, Meghan joined NPR Weekend Edition on June 20 to talk about ‘The Bench’, which was inspired by her poem she wrote to her husband Prince Harry for Father’s Day 2019. During the interview, the Duchess shared that the poem was only part of how she celebrated the special occasion.

While speaking to the media outlet, Meghan said that she wanted “something sentimental” and a place for Prince Harry to have a bit of a “home base” with son Archie. "This is your bench," the poem reads, "Where life will begin/ For you and our son/ Our baby, our kin”. Further, Meghan went on to describe ‘The Bench’ as a “love story”.

The Duchess said, “I often find, and especially in this past year, I think so many of us realized how much happens in the quiet. It was definitely moments like that, watching them from out of the window and watching [my husband] just, you know, rock him to sleep or carry him or, you know ... those lived experiences, from my observation, are the things that I infused in this poem”.

“It's really just about growing with someone and having this deep connection and this trust so that, be at good times or bad, you know that you had this person,” she added. Later in the interview, Meghan said, "I really hope that people can see this as a love story that transcends the story of my family”.

About ‘The Bench’

Meghan has earlier in a statement shared that the inspiration stemmed from a poem that she wrote for her husband Harry on the occasion of Father's Day after the birth of their first child Archie who recently turned 2. In the statement, she also shared that she hopes her book resonates with every family as much as the story did with hers. Meghan’s book also contains a nod to daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana, who was born earlier this month.

The book was dedicated to “the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump”, Meghan said in the foreword, according to the publisher Penguin Random House, UK. The 39-year-old first children’s book gives a snapshot of her life in Montecito, Southern California that “evoke a deep sense of warmth, connection, and compassion”. The Duchess of Sussex’s book, who is also a mother, wife, feminist, and activist, reminds the families about many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family, according to Penguin.

