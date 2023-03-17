Meghan Markle Wants Her Children To Grow Up In Hollywood, 'next Door To Film People'

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet -- children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly grow up in America rather than in the UK. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, according to sources, will grow up in Hollywood, "next door to film people and celebrities”, and will eventually grow up to have a strong media presence. Notably, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children are sixth and seventh in line to the British throne respectively.

After shedding their responsibilities in the royal family in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to California. They have determined that Hollywood will have a "huge influence" on their children, Archie and Lilibet.

"The royal parents have arranged for the freshly christened prince and princess to grow up American through and through”, according to royal author Tom Quinn.

In the 'The Royal Report podcast', Quinn said, "Due to the intentional decision to bring the children up among the elite of Hollywood rather than the royal family, people should not expect Archie and Lilibet to return to London."

“I think it is extremely unlikely they will suddenly come back and take part in the sort of activities that younger royals take part in over here,” Quinn said adding they are going to be American through and through and I think that is the way Meghan wants it.

Notably, Buckingham Palace has updated the Royal Family’s website to reflect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children’s new titles of Prince and Princess. However, the exiled royals remain below Prince William and his three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who hold higher positions in the line of succession. Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry, had accused the Royal family of racism. She had claimed that her children were not getting royal titles because of their race.