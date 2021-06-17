Meghan Markle Will Not Travel To UK With Prince Harry For Diana's Statue Unveiling: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who recently became proud parents to a baby girl, are making the headlines for their plans to travel to the UK to attend the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue next month. According to various media reports, Meghan had earlier revealed that she did not want Prince Harry to be alone for yet another royal family event and would thus accompany him. But, according to a recent report by Entertainment Tonight, it seems that the Duchess of Sussex will skip her plans to accompany her husband.

Meghan Markle to not travel to the UK for Princess Diana's statue unveiling

The International website revealed that Meghan has no plans of travelling currently, especially after she gave birth to their second child -- daughter Lily. Prince Harry has reportedly confirmed to attend the event with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Entertainment Tonight debunked all earlier reports stating that Meghan's London appearance next month is false. A source close to the couple told the entertainment website that Meghan has just had a baby and has no plans to travel to London for the memorial event planned for the statue unveiling in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

Harry and William are set to unveil Diana's statue on 1 July 2021. It will be installed and unveiled on Diana's 60th birthday. Princess Diana was 36 when she died in 1997 following a car crash in Paris, France. Diana's huge statue was originally commissioned in 2017 to mark her 20th death anniversary and to "recognize her positive impact in the United Kingdom and around the world." Prince Harry and Prince William announced in 2017 that Ian Rank-Broadley would design the statue. Rank-Broadley is known for his design of the Queen on British coins.

Meanwhile, Meghan recently made her debut as an author with her children's book. Meghan Markle's book which is titled The Bench has topped the charts and now ranks high in the Amazon US Bestsellers Charts. The book also contains illustrations by California artist Christian Robinson, of Meghan and Prince Harry's newborn daughter.

THE BENCH the new children’s book on sale today from Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and illustrator Christian Robinson, captures the evolving and expanding relationship between father and son and reminds us of the many ways love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family. pic.twitter.com/LnrdMGyBPm — Random House Kids (@randomhousekids) June 8, 2021

IMAGE: AP/PRINCESSDIANA/Instagram