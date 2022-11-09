Royal Protocol Takes Backseat; Meghan Markle Votes In US Midterm Elections & Flaunts It

As issues such as guns, abortion, and threats to democracy emerged, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle urged the people of America to vote and performed her civic duty herself. By voting in the US midterm elections, Meghan Markle has, as such, broken Royal protocol. The photo was shared on her Archewell site overnight in which an " I voted" sticker is visible on her t-shirt. A post on social media platforms was also posted with the caption that read, “VOTE”, “Today is Election Day in the US! Time to get out and vote!”

A text service number has also been shared by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to help those who want to find polling stations and other related information. The text message read, “Text ARCHEWELL to 26797 to find your polling location and make sure you are ready to vote.” Meghan Markle casting her vote in US elections is considered a rare event for the people of America. According to the people.com report, she was the first modern royal family member to vote in a US presidential election back in 2020.

Meghan Markle votes again in the US midterm elections

In January 2020, Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals before moving stateside. In political matters, such as perhaps the US midterms, usually, senior members of the royal family are technically allowed to vote and are expected to remain neutral. For example, the late Queen Elizabeth II did not cast her vote as she was banned from doing so however "officially" it was because she was busy with a convention. The website stated, “As head of state, the Queen has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters.” King Charles III was also bound to follow the custom but had been vocal on a number of issues during his service as Prince of Wales. However, given that these aren't 'British' elections, Meghan and Harry are perhaps in the clear, especially when it comes to advising participation in the elections. The September 2020 presidential election was described as “the most important election of our lifetime” by the couple. They said that when people vote, their “values are put into action” and their “voices are heard”.

Image: Instagram/Archwell_Sussex_