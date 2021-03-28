Meghan Markle's Father Wants To Tell His Side Of Story In Oprah Winfrey Interview: Report

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle has reportedly asked Oprah Winfrey to interview him about his row with his daughter who he claims he has not spoken to since 2018. According to The Sun, the 76-year-old made his request to give his side of the story in a letter which was hand-delivered to the chat show’s home in California. An insider said that Thomas watched the interview his daughter did after which he felt he too deserves a chance to have his say.

In the tell-all interview, Meghan had opened up to Oprah about her father’s “betrayal” after he posed for paparazzi photos ahead of her wedding day. The Duchess of Sussex had revealed that Thomas lied to her back then and said that he was “absolutely not” working with the press when in reality, he was helping the tabloids. Meghan recalled, "I just need you to tell me. And if you tell me the truth, we can help. And he wasn't able to do that." Meghan added that she and Prince Harry had even tried to offer him protection from the tabloid.

Thomas defends Royal family

Meanwhile, Thomas’ request to give his side of the story comes after he appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain the day following Meghan and Prince Harry’s controversial interview with Oprah aired in the UK. On the show, Thomas said that he is desperate to speak to his daughter and reconcile with her. He even admitted that they had fallen out after she was upset at him for speaking to the press in the run-up to her wedding in 2018.

However, the 76-year-old also lept to the defence of the royals on Good Morning Britain despite his daughter’s claims. He said that he has great respect for the royals and he doesn’t think the British royal family are racist at all. He added that the thing about what colour will the baby be or how dark will the baby be is just a “dumb questing” from somebody.

During the Oprah interview, two of the most significant allegations Meghan made concerned the palace’s alleged indifference to her mental health struggles as well as her claim that unnamed palace officials expressed “concern” over “how dark” their son Archie’s skin would be while she was pregnant. In the interview, Meghan, however, had refrained from naming the specific royal who had hurled racial slurs against her son alleging that it will be 'too damaging' for that person.

(Image: Twitter/AP)

