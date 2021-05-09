Meghan Markle's First TV Appearance Since Oprah Winfrey Interview: Watch

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, gave a virtual speech for the Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World on May 8. It was her first TV appearance since the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, that was aired in the month of March. Meghan and Prince Harry acted as campaign chairs of the VAX Live event which was aimed to support vaccination efforts around the world against the spread of COVID-19.

The couple joined forces with celebrities, musicians and world leaders for the charity fundraiser that saw performances by Foo Fighters, Jennifer Lopez and H.E.R. Meghan concluded her address with an important message as she said, "We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger. That as we rebuild, we rebuild together. Thank you." Harry also discussed why the campaign is so important to him. He said, "Over the last year, everyone has experienced so much loss and so much struggle and I think the only way that we are really going to heal and recover is to do that together."

Meghan addressed women issues

Meghan addressed the health, safety and success of everyone and emphasised particularly on women who have been "disproportionately affected" by the pandemic. Meghan said that since the pandemic began, nearly five-and-a-half million women have lost work in the US and 47 million more women around the world are "expected to slip into extreme poverty". The Duchess of Sussex also spoke about how women have suffered and have seen a "generation of economic gain wiped out". Meghan, who couldn't attend the event in person as she is pregnant, said in a pre-recorded message, "The past year has been defined by communities coming together tirelessly and heroically to tackle COVID-19. We've gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter."

"But it's going to take every one of us to find our way forward. As campaign chairs of Vax Live, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritises the health, safety and success of everyone – and particularly women, who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic."

"Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly five-and-a-half million women have lost work in the U.S. And 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty," she continued.

"But if we work together to bring vaccines to every country and continent, insist that vaccines are equitably distributed and fairly priced, and ensure that governments around the world are donating their additional vaccines to countries in need, then we can begin to fully rebuild," she added.

"Not only to restore us to where we were before, but to go further, and rapidly advance the conditions, opportunity, and mobility for women everywhere."



“We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger; that as we rebuild, we rebuild together.”

Meghan, who is expecting a baby girl with husband Prince Harry later this summer, said "My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward."

“Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable, and compassionate tomorrow.

On Archie's second birthday on May 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged people to support COVID-19 vaccine donations on their Archewell Foundation website. "We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie's birthday," the couple wrote in a note. "Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service—all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful," the mote further added.

