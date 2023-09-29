Melania 'quietly' Negotiates Prenup With Donald Trump Just In Time For 2024 Elections

Former US First Lady Melania Trump has decided it's time to revamp her prenuptial agreement with her husband Donald Trump ahead of the next presidential elections. According to sources who spoke to Page Six, the erstwhile fashion model has “quietly” renegotiated the deal with Trump.

After all, it's only fair to go over the terms as the former president eyes the White House in 2024 while simultaneously being embroiled in a string of court cases. “Over the last year, Melania and her team have been quietly negotiating a new ‘postnup’ agreement between herself and Donald Trump,” the unnamed source said.

The insider further revealed that this marks the third time that the ex-First Lady has considered a change in the agreement since her marriage to the real estate mogul in 2005. “This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her martial agreement,” the source said, dismissing rumours of a potential divorce.

What's on Melania's mind?

The source insists that Melania Trump is merely concerned about "maintaining and increasing a substantial trust" for her 17-year-old son Barron. But thanks to the new agreement, she has reportedly also been provided with additional money and property. “I know that she wanted it to provide her with more money, and also — from what I understand — there’s a specific amount at minimum that Barron is supposed to obtain," said a second source.

Her sources argue that redrawing the deal was "necessary" because of Trump's current legal battles that range from hoarding classified documents to making hush money payments to an adult star. “Trump remains very rich, but with mounting legal bills and judgements,” the renegotiated prenup would “provide a more solid future” for Melania and their son, the source continued.

The Trumps went through a second round of prenup negotiation in 2017, during the time of their move from Manhattan to the White House. According to a tell-all book by Washington Post writer Mary Jordan titled 'The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump', Melania Trump needed "proof in writing" about the financial opportunities and assets that she and her son Barron would inherit in order to make the 17-year-old be treated as an equal to Trump's other four children.