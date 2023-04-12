Melania Trump Bashes American Press, Slams Assumptions On 'personal, Professional Life'

Former First Lady of the US Melania Trump’s office on Tuesday warned the public against believing any speculation related to her “personal, professional" life as well as political. Melania Trump appeared for the first time in public with her husband, former US President Donald Trump, who was arraigned last week at a Manhattan Court. The two attended Easter brunch at Florida residence Mar-a-Lago on Sunday. Melania, 52, was accompanied by her husband, 76, to Easter brunch, putting rest the speculations about her rift with her husband Trump.

Melania has been 'angry'

Melania Trump broke her silence after nearly a week after the 45th president was charged with 34 felony counts of business fraud in a case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Trump was indicted for the hush-money payment in 2016 to porn star Stormy Daniels via his longtime fixer and former lawyer Michael Cohen. Trump also paid the Playboy model Karen McDougal to stay silent about the liaisons with the former President. While Trump's wife Melania was not seen accompanying him during the arraignment, she made an Easter reappearance with her husband after he 'pleaded his wife to be by his side as he seeks a return to the presidency," New York Post reported.

Melania has been “angry” since Trump's arrest, and has been in denial about her “transactional” marriage, a source was quoted as saying by the paper.

The ex-first lady’s office, however, debunked all claims as rumours, saying that the news organisations have been propelling fake information citing the “unnamed sources to bolster the author’s claims”. “We ask readers to exercise caution and good judgment when determining whether or not stories concerning the former First Lady are accurate, particularly when they fail to cite Mrs Trump as a source of information," her office said in the statement. She made no mention of her husband's legal challenges. Trump, who is due back in court Dec. 4 after pleading not guilty to all the charges, appreciated his family Mar-a-Lago’s ballroom speech.