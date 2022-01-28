Melania Trump, Ex First Lady Of US, Mocked After Auction Items Fail To Fetch Desired Price

The former first lady of the US, Melania Trump has garnered mockery after her attempt to auction at least three items failed to fetch the expected price. The sale of a white hat on the attire that she wore for the popular outing to Game 4 of the Baseball World Series with her husband, ex-US President Donald Trump did not fare well with the audience. Much like her reaction at the time that she had worn it.

The auctions that she had conducted online, did not even reach their threshold for an opening bid, to say the least. The former First Lady had added extra colours to the non-fungible token (NFT) painting of her wide-brimmed hat, was selling the hat itself, and made it creative with some animation.

ENDS TONIGHT: The "Head of State Collection" exclusive auction #MelaniaNFT pic.twitter.com/pbUCpz5uk6 — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 25, 2022

Items sold for just 1,800 Solana coins

Her bid as of Thursday, Jan. 27 amounted to just barely 1,800 Solana coins [cryptocurrency], the high-performance blockchain. She had put the three items in total for sale earlier this month and had hoped would manage to take away an estimated $250,000 for an opening bid. But by the time the auction concluded, Melania Trump only had five total bids on the auction items, and the sales hadn’t inched anywhere closer to the threshold of the desired amount over the last two weeks.

The cryptocurrency was officially selected by Donald Trump, her husband and former Republican leader, who believed that it was the only way for interested buyers to pay for Melania’s items, according to several reports. But the lack of interest from buyers, coupled with the plunging cryptocurrency market, and value of Solana [SOL] token nosediving to 20, 30, or even 40% had left her "Head of State Collection" unsold for the expected amount. Melania collected $170,000, $80,000 lower than the set price, which some called the result of the widely fluctuating cryptocurrency market.

Twitter on Thursday exploded with memes and humour, some targeted to make jokes out of the auction, others to ridicule Melania for her failed attempts at business. “She got fifty shades of nothing,” a commenter wrote. "May start ‘em out on eBay for fifty cents?" another suggested. "Why did y'all allow Melania's hat auction to flop like this?? Five whole bids and far below the minimum opening bid plus crypto crash," another joked.

Let's fix it.. Former first lady Melania Trump's auction items fail to line her own pockets with charity money that went to her own charity.



That's better. — V_n H_l_n (@V_n_H_l_n) January 27, 2022

Melania Trump, the former 1st Gold Digger, tried to auction off her hat. Donald will now auction her off. — Donald Trump Jr. (@CrashTestDonald) January 27, 2022

Dear Stormy, if you'll take $100,000 instead of $130,000 this time, it's a date. Short on cash since we didn't get what we wanted for Melania's white pope hat auction pic.twitter.com/CU270ssXSf — Meidas Rick🏳️‍🌈 (@RandallUhrig) January 27, 2022

I hope his NFT venture is as successful as Melania's hat auction. — Sunny Chapman (@THESunnyChapman) January 27, 2022

Sad that Melania’s hat auction didn’t go well. Plans were to donate the funds to a fake charity. — cjmmn (@ChuckCjmmn) January 27, 2022