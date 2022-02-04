Melinda Gates Decides Against Giving Bulk Of Her Wealth To Gates Foundation: Report

Nearly six months after Melinda French Gates announced her divorce from Microsoft founder Bill Gates, she has reportedly decided not to give the bulk of her fortune to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. According to a report by Wall Street Journal, Melinda has an estimated fortune worth $11.4 billion. Quoting sources, WSJ reported that Melinda is expected to donate her wealth to other charitable endeavours. However, she would continue providing money to the Gates Foundation.

Media reports said she had decided to disburse the fund to other organisations earlier last year. However, it was made official after she published her first solo letter for the Giving Pledge, an organisation that encourages the wealthiest people to give away the bulk of their fortune.

"Along the way, I co-founded the Giving Pledge in 2010 and committed to giving away the majority of my resources in my lifetime. Today, I’m reaffirming that commitment. I recognise the absurdity of so much wealth being concentrated in the hands of one person, and I believe the only responsible thing to do with a fortune this size gives it away—as thoughtfully and impactfully as possible. The ultimate goal of any philanthropist should be to render the need for philanthropy obsolete," she wrote in her letter.

"My approach to philanthropy has always been data-driven, and I think it’s important for philanthropists to set ambitious goals and measure our progress against those goals. I’ve learned, however, that it’s equally important to place trust in the people and organizations we partner with and let them define success on their own terms. Philanthropists are generally more helpful to the world when we’re standing behind a movement rather than trying to lead our own," she added.

Melinda Gates' institution promoting Gender equality

Earlier in 2015, she announced a new philanthropic institution called Pivotal Ventures with an aim to promote gender equality. In 2019, she pledged to donate $1 billion over ten years. As per a CNN report, when they contacted Pivotal for the comments on the recent announcement, the organisation reportedly denied commenting on the issue.

It is worth mentioning the Gates Foundation is one of the world's largest philanthropic organisations that has an endowment of more than $50 billion. According to the CNN report, the foundation has spent the last two decades focused on endeavours including gender equality, health, poverty alleviation. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation has also spent a major chunk of an amount on the purchase of the COVID vaccine.

