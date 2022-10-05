Melinda Gates Discusses 'unbelievably Painful' Divorce With Bill, 'just Couldn't Stay...'

Melinda French Gates who had announced her divorce from ex-husband and billionaire Bill Gates in 2021 recently shed light on the 'painful' decision. During an interview with Fortune magazine this week, Melinda explained how the divorce from Microsoft co-founder was ‘unbelievably painful in innumerable ways’.

The couple was married for three decades before they finally decided to part ways in May 2021. They continue to work together as co-chairs of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The duo, who married on January 1994, share three children together - daughter Jennifer, son Rory, and daughter Phoebe.

Melinda Gates reflects on thoughts behind divorce

The 58-year-old who officially divorced Gates, got candid about their split after 27 years of marriage, noting that timing played a factor in her experience. "The odd thing about COVID is that it gave me the privacy to do what I needed to do," she shared in the October 3 interview with Fortune. "It's unbelievably painful, in innumerable ways, but I had the privacy to get through it."

Apart from being unified in the marriage, the two were also united in their work with their eponymous foundation, which was launched in 2000. For Melinda, continuing to do business alongside her ex-husband Bill after their split wasn't easy. Further, she told the magazine how she had to be her best each day for every event that she had to attend with Bill.

"I also kept working with the person I was moving away from, and I need to show up and be my best self every single day. So even though I might be crying at 9 a.m. and then have to be on a videoconference at 10 a.m. with the person I'm leaving, I have to show up and be my best."

Besides the business that the two are currently engaged in, Melinda even reflected upon the thoughts that triggered her to take the big decision. While sharing the same, the Texas native made it clear: "I had some reasons I just couldn't stay in that marriage anymore."

Earlier, in a May 2022 interview with Britain's The Times, Bill opened up about their separation, mentioning he has no bitter feelings towards Melinda and would rather have her as a partner in the future. "I feel lucky that I get to work with her... We have the annual employee meeting at the Foundation and the Giving Pledge and the annual meeting in June that she and I host together," the Microsoft founder had said then.

IMAGE: Twitter/@DmeansDaniel