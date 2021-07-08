Melinda Gates May Resign As Co-chair After Two Years From Gates Foundation

The Gates Foundation said on Wednesday, July 7 that amid the high profile divorce of Melinda French Gates and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the ex-couple will continue to work as co-chairs for a two-year trial period and if the arrangement unravels, she would resign. Gates Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Suzman on Wednesday announced the contingency plan for one of the world’s largest philanthropic foundations ensuring a successful transition for the foundation that has spent more than $50 billion in last 20 years to tackle poverty and disease.

Suzman also said that if Melinda decides to resign after the period of two years, she would continue to receive personal resources from her ex-husband for her philanthropic work. However, it was also stated that Melinda’s future ventures would be completely separate from Gates Foundation’s endowment. After and if Melinda steps down as the co-chair, Bill would then assume the full stewardship of the foundation that the ex-couple had often referred to as their “fourth child.”

Suzman said, “If after two years either decides they cannot continue to work together as co-chairs, French Gates will resign her position as co-chair and trustee. In such a case, French Gates would receive personal resources from Gates for her philanthropic work. These resources would be completely separate from the foundation’s endowment, which would not be affected.”

On May 4, Bill and Melinda Gates announced that they are ending their marriage after 27 years. The couple said in a statement, “We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives...We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.” Just last year, Bill had also announced that he was stepping down from Microsoft’s board to focus on philanthropy.

‘I am deeply proud,’ says Melinda

In a statement, Melinda noted that she is “deeply proud” of the work she put into the Gates Foundation. She said, “I am deeply proud of all that the foundation and its partners have accomplished over the past two decades to bring us closer to a world where everyone, everywhere has the chance to live a healthy and productive life.”

Melinda said, “Every success we’ve seen is a testament to our partners and a broad coalition of government leaders, global experts, community organizers, activists, advocates, healthcare workers, farmers, teachers, and researchers—all united in their efforts to promote a healthier, safer, more equal world. Their faith that progress is possible fuels mine.” “These governance changes bring more diverse perspectives and experience to the foundation’s leadership. I believe deeply in the foundation’s mission and remain fully committed as co-chair to its work,” she added.

