Melinda Gates Receives Billions In Shares From Bill Gates Holding Company Cascade: Report

Melinda French Gates has received billions from Cascade Investment, the holding company created by Bill Gates as stock in two of Mexico’s largest companies were transferred. As per the Bloomberg report, the transfer of money that took place in the past few days is more than $2 billion as the couple announced their divorce on May 4 in a joint statement. Cascade moved stock in Coca-Cola FEMSA and Grupo Televisa to Melinda’s control reported the media publication citing regulatory filings dated May 3. Cascade reportedly shifted around $1.8 billion of shares in Candian National Railway Co. and AutoNation Inc. this week.

Bill and Melinda Gates announced their separation after being married for 27 years on May 4 but their divorce is expected to involve a wealth transfer on a very rare scale. However, reportedly, only a few details have emerged till now. As per the report, Bill and Melinda’s divorce could also have ramifications for one of the most significant philanthropic organisations on the planet. Their foundation has given over $50 billion to back healthcare, education, gender equality and efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

Bill Gates’ net worth is $144.2 billion

The net worth of a 65-year-old co-founder of Microsoft is $144.2 billion, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Melinda, 56, is a former Microsoft manager who rose to global popularity by co-running the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. She also started an investment and incubation company, Pivotal Ventures to elevate the ‘social progress’ in the United States.

The former world’s richest person’s biggest asset is Cascade Investment that is created reportedly with the proceeds of Microsoft stock sales and dividends. Further, Cascade not only oversees a vast portfolio comprising real estate, energy and hospitality but also stakes in dozens of public companies. As per the report, the biggest public position is agricultural-machinery maker Deere & Co. in which Cascade holds over 10% of the stock that is valued at around $12 billion. Deere & Co. is followed by Cascade’s $11.8 billion stakes in waste-collection company Republic Services Inc.

Image credits: AP