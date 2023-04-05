Memes Rain Like Cats & Dogs On Internet As Donald Trump Gets Arraigned In New York: A Look

For years now, the internet has been abuzz with speculations about the possible arrest of former President Donald Trump, and the excitement reached a crescendo when he recently suggested that the law was after him. This led to the circulation of AI-generated images depicting Trump's "arrest," which quickly went viral.

As soon as the official announcement was made about Trump's indictment, Twitter erupted in celebration, and there was an outpouring of memes on the subject.

Here are some of the most popular ones:

Overheard as boarding a plane to NYC: "If everyone could please find your seat so we can get out of here as soon as possible, it will reduce the likelihood we'll get delayed by the arrival of Donald Trump for his arrest & arraignment. Thank you." — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) April 3, 2023

"Hello. It's me, Donald Trump." - George Santos later today, presumably. https://t.co/lfQMx2cNMD — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) April 4, 2023

So far tonight in indictment coverage I’ve learned that Trump’s aides are weighing selling merch featuring a mugshot that isn’t going to be taken. Bang up job filling the news hole. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) April 4, 2023

i knew Trump wasn't getting handcuffed or put in a jail cell, but i thought we at least had to get the mugshot! what's the point even — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) April 4, 2023

I will be joining Tucker Carlson at 8 pm to discuss the reason why Trump won’t have a mugshot (Bragg was afraid it’d be too sexy). — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) April 4, 2023

Two sides are both now yelling at each other over the barricades. pic.twitter.com/r9s6dlev52 — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 4, 2023

first and foremost he is an entertainer https://t.co/GBgWw9Tsyv — i want to bailey-ve 🛸 (@been_herde) April 3, 2023

Funniest day on Twitter just got called off https://t.co/x5oe9oq0bh — j aubrey 🤠 (@jaubreyYT) April 4, 2023

Beautiful weather in New York, perfect day to be out. My recommendation for President Trump would be to pick up a pastry in Chinatown, wander over to Columbus Park, maybe check out a downtown gallery or do a little thrifting, then happy hour drinks/snacks at Cervo’s or Le Dive? — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) April 4, 2023

He should’ve driven to the airport in a white Bronco pic.twitter.com/ZiTLcR8y7p — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) April 3, 2023

Exclusive photo of the first top of MTG’s head. Must credit pic.twitter.com/rxSNyM29Q2 — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 4, 2023

priorities are in order pic.twitter.com/051F03465K — matt (@mattxiv) April 4, 2023

re barbie pic.twitter.com/iIiCGa7Z7J — walter been michael (taylor's version) (@proseb4bros) April 4, 2023

The cast of Barbie is bigger than this Trump rally 🗽 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 4, 2023

it’s like arraign-eee-ainnnnnnn, on your wedding day https://t.co/cXIYjLTmvg — Kara Voght (@karavoght) April 4, 2023

Kind of a fascinating development. The reason you can’t hear Marjorie Taylor Greene, and why this whole thing is off the rails, is because a man has been handing out free whistles.



I talked to him. Turns out he’s a Trump supporter and he had no idea MTG was even here. pic.twitter.com/0RJqdyw7H5 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 4, 2023

i’m so glad this is the way i found out https://t.co/E9kTA1RYMZ — laura 🦠 (@ecto_fun) March 30, 2023

‘I NEED A POSTER OF RITA HAYWORTH’ pic.twitter.com/THIN4mdJyQ — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) March 30, 2023

gwyneth paltrow innocent, donald trump indicted......god bless america....and all the beautiful women in it.... — Buzzard Bangs (@yuckybangs) March 30, 2023

I am pretending every screeching Republican defence of Trump is actually about the Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident trial https://t.co/9DUfP5O3Pd — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) March 30, 2023

I'm at the Trump indictment announcement, I'm at the Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Collision verdict announcement; I'm at the combination Trump indictment and Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Collision verdict announcement https://t.co/QJFu2HHGWJ — Spaghetti Chef Barbie (@shelbyboring) March 30, 2023

someone said earlier today that they're getting to have the plot climax Qanon people have been wishing for for years and that seems basically right to me — GG Allin Dulles (@c0teof) March 31, 2023

this tweets reign of terror is finally over https://t.co/16BuOH4BDY — pudding person (@JUNlPER) March 30, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: i am receiving word that as officers placed him in cuffs, the former president’s big suit pants fell down and it made a slide whistle sound. like when a cartoon character falls off a cliff. — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) March 30, 2023

I would honestly give everything I own to turn this into a bundy-style standoff—leathery retirees armed with AR-15s around the mar-a-lago perimeter, reports of trump running out of vases to shit in after they turn the water off — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) March 30, 2023

please god let him represent himself — Stavros Halkias (@stavvybaby) March 30, 2023

Donald Trump being indicted for paying hush money is like Al Capone being arrested for tax evasion. — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) March 31, 2023