Memories Of 2008 Mumbai Terrorist Attack Still 'vivid Here And In India': US

The memories of the brutal attack by terrorists in Mumbai in 2008 are still vivid both in India and the United States, the Biden administration said on Monday.

Mumbai terrorist attacks

We can all remember the horrific imagery of that day, the assault on the hotel, the bloodshed that resulted said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price, Image: AP/Representative


“The terrorist attacks that took place in 2008 in Mumbai, of course, the memories of that are still vivid. They're still vivid here (and) in India,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

“They are still vivid in the United States as well. We can all remember the horrific imagery of that day, the assault on the hotel, the bloodshed that resulted, and it's why we've continued to insist on accountability for the perpetrators of this, not only the individual operatives who took so many innocent lives that day, but the terrorist groups that were behind this, that helped to orchestrate it as well,” Price said in response to a question.

In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Nine Pakistani terrorists were killed by the Indian security forces. Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012 after a trial. 

