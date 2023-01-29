Memphis Police Disband Unit Whose Officers Fatally Beat Tyre Nichols Amid Protests

The Scorpion unit of the Memphis Police Department was disbanded on Saturday after a "cloud of disgrace" raised by recently released footage, which showed some of the unit's officers fatally assaulting Tyre Nichols after stopping the black motorist.

Following the release of the harrowing video, Police Director Cerelyn "CJ" Davis took action. She claimed that in making a decision, she consulted Nichols' family, local leaders, and uninvolved officers. As the country and the city tried to comprehend the brutality of the officers, who are also black, she made her declaration. The video raised additional questions regarding why tragic interactions with law enforcement continue to occur despite repeated calls for change.

"We had the highest numbers of homicides in 2021 that the city has ever had," said Davis.

As protesters marched through Memphis' downtown, they applauded when they learned that the unit had been disbanded. The protester who made the statement over a bullhorn said, "The unit that killed Tyre has been permanently disbanded."

She further added, "The Scorpion unit was put together to add extra visibility in the community and also develop relationships with community members."

In a statement on Saturday, Davis referred to "the heinous actions of a few" that disgraced the unit and said it was imperative that the department "take proactive steps in the healing process".

The video footage released on Friday showed police brutally beating the 29-year-old FedEx employee for three minutes while yelling obscenities at him. The Nichols family legal team has compared this attack to the infamous police beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles in 1991. Before his limp body is leaning against a squad car and the officers shake hands, Nichols cries out for his mother.

The video also raised a lot of issues regarding the traffic stop and the other law enforcement officials who observed Nichols as he lay unmoving on the pavement while they stood by.