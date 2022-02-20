Meta Fires High-level Facebook Staffer Caught In Alleged Child Sex Sting Operation

An official at Meta, Facebook’s parent company, lost his job after a video went viral allegedly showing him admitting to having inappropriate communication with a teenage boy. The video which first went viral on YouTube was later reposted on Reddit and other sites. The video featured Jeren A. Miles, who had been a manager of global community development in a sting operation conducted by amateurs with the aim of catching paedophiles, Techcrunch reported.

Jeren A Miles, 35, is no longer in the position of manager of global community development at Meta, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. The company made the allegations in a video released by an amateur group called Predator Catchers Indianapolis on YouTube on 16 February, as per the Techcrunch report. The two-hour-long clip featured two people questioning Miles, who during the interrogation accepted to having graphic and inappropriate communications with a 13-year-old boy.

Company launches probe

Later in the video, the man even admitted to giving his location at the Le Meridien hotel in Columbus, to the teenage boy in Ohio, Independent reported. A Meta spokesperson in a statement released to TechCrunch highlighted that the "seriousness" of these allegations cannot be "overstated." Furthermore, the spokesperson stressed that the individual is no longer employed with the company and actively investigating the situation. Moreover, the spokesperson insisted that they cannot issue further comment at this time.

Nick Clegg promoted to the position of president of global affairs

Earlier on Wednesday, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced about promoting the company's global policy head, Nick Clegg to the president of global affairs. Zuckerberg made the announcement in a Facebook post on February 16 and further revealed that Clegg in the past three years has managed many complex issues like content policy and elections. Zuckerberg informed that after taking over at the new position, Nick Clegg will lead the company on all policy matters like how the company would engage with the government as they are considering implementing new policies. Clegg will also lead the company as to how to make the case publicly for the products and work. Clegg, who previously served as Britain’s deputy prime minister joined Facebook in 2018.

Image: Representative Image