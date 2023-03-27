Meteorologist's Compassion For Mississippi Residents Hits Harder After Dozens Die; WATCH

The Mississippi tornado in the US, which formed late last week, has left dozens dead in the US state as the violent force of nature tore through several towns. According to multiple media reports, at least 25 people have lost their lives and hundreds more lost their house, relatives and livelihoods. At a time when the locals are recovering from the devastation, a video of a local weather reporter has surfaced that shows his worst fear indeed came true.

Meteorologist prays for Mississippi residents on camera

I don't think I've *ever* heard a meteorologist say a little prayer or "oh man" on air. #mswx



Amory, Mississippi is southwest of Tupelo, and about 15 miles west of the Mississippi/Alabama state line. pic.twitter.com/lUbfRZNqag March 25, 2023

"Dear Jesus, please help them. Amen," were the words uttered by weather reporter Matt Laubhan when he got an idea of the tornado's intensity that Mississippi residents would face shortly after. "I don't think I've *ever* heard a meteorologist say a little prayer or "oh man" on air," wrote the Twitter user who posted a clip of his reporting. His compassionate reporting did not go unnoticed as many pointed out his genuine and moving concern for the locals.

Standing in the heart of the #tornado damage in Rolling Fork, Mississippi.



I cannot imagine what these people experienced in real-time last night. #mswx pic.twitter.com/DmjCww4xgy — Zachary Hall (@WxZachary) March 25, 2023

Laubhan was explaining on screen the tornado's path precisely near the town of Amory which is southeast of Tupelo, and about 25 km from the Mississippi-Alabama border. In addition to these areas, the town of Rolling Fork also suffered terrible damage as houses were flattened and vehicles piled onto each other.

The destruction in the state was caused by the 'wedge tornado', a term used to describe tornadoes that are wider instead of longer and thus cause damage over a larger area. US President Joe Biden informed about deploying emergency response personnel for search-and-rescue operations and has issued an emergency declaration while making federal funding available for the affected areas.