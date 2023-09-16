Mexico Extradites Ovidio Guzmán López, Son Of Sinaloa Cartel Leader 'El Chapo' To US

Mexico has extradited Ovidio Guzmán López, alias “the Mouse,” a son of former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán to the US, American Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement on Friday, September 15. Mexican authorities nabbed Ovidio Guzman Lopez back in January from the northwestern city of Culiacan which was the key base of the Sinaloa cartel for over several years.

January’s arrest of 'El Chapo's' son had set off violence that killed 30 people in Culiacan, including 10 military personnel. The arrest was viewed as a major public relations win for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. El Chapo's son will face trial on drug trafficking charges in the United States. “This action is the most recent step in the Justice Department’s effort to attack every aspect of the cartel’s operations,” Garland, the US-based attorney was quoted as saying.

López's cartel allies involved in wave of violence

Ovidio Guzmán López's cartel allies had been involved in a wave of violence in Culiacan and the government had been trying to capture him for three years. In January, the military used Black Hawk helicopter gunships to counter the cartel’s truck-mounted .50-caliber machine guns that led to widespread street violence. Cartel gunmen attacked the two military aircraft and fired at military and civilian aircraft at the airport later causing them to crash. "The Mouse" was captured just days before US President Joe Biden visited Mexico for bilateral talks which was followed by the North American Leaders’ Summit.

On September 13, the US government announced that the wife of Mexican kingpin “El Chapo” Guzman, Emma Coronel Aispuro, who was detained in 2021 on similar drug trafficking charges, will soon be freed in Los Angeles. According to NBC Los Angeles, which cited the US Bureau of Prisons' statement, Coronel is set to be released from a prison facility in California. The 31-year-old was charged with helping her husband, a drug lord, run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire. Aispuro holds dual US-Mexican citizenship. She was also handed two years of supervised release, additionally.

In 2021, the drug lord's wife pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges against her at a court in Washington. She was charged in a single-count criminal complaint with the conspiracy to smuggle drugs such as cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana within the United States. She was arrested by the police in February 2021 at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.