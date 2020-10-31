Mexico President Nominates First Female Security Minister Tasked To Tackle Drug Cartel

Mexican President Andrés López Obrador, on October 30, nominated Rosa Icela Rodriguez as the country’s first female security minister. As of now, Rodriguez hasn’t formally accepted the role as she is recovering from coronavirus. However, once she is formally appointed, she would be tasked with battling drug cartels and other criminals from the world of organized crime.

The major cabinet shuffle happened after the incumbent security minister Alfonso Durazo resigned to run for the governor of Sonora State. Rodriguez is currently in charge of overseeing ports and merchant shipping. In July, Obrador put her in charge of supervising the ports as part of his latest strategy to fight drug trafficking, smuggling and corruption in customs.

About Rosa Icela Rodriguez

Rodríguez comes from the central Mexico state of San Luis Potosi. She studied as a journalist and worked for La Jornada, a national newspaper before embarking on a two-decade career in government. When López Obrador was Mexico City mayor from 2000 to 2005, Rodríguez held posts in public security and was social development secretary. It was only this year, that Rodrigue stepped into the federal government.

Every year thousands of Mexicans lose their lives in ruthless drug battles. Just a few days ago, 59 bodies were found at a site in central Mexico in clandestine graves in an area known as 'cartel battleground'. Karla Quintana, the head of the official National Search Commission said in an interview that it was important for people to know that the bodies were being disposed of there. This site has been considered as the ‘largest burial site’ in Guanajuato.

Commenting on the same, Obrador said that the situation is “very difficult”. He added that the deployment of the National Guard helped in allowing authorities to reach areas that were previously inaccessible due to the trap of ‘organized crime’. Guanajuato has been a site of such crimes since the bloody battles between the Jalisco cartel and local gangs were backed by the Sinaloa cartel.

Image: rosaicela/Twitter